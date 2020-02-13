Eastern Kentucky LB Michael Harris Bodyslams Cop on Police Video During Arrest

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Eastern Kentucky linebacker Michael Harris was reportedly arrested and issued a felony charge of assault and three misdemeanors, and video of him bodyslamming a police officer during the incident has emerged.

TMZ Sports reported the news, noting court records said the misdemeanors were disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

Police footage of the officers interacting with Harris shows a heated exchange that turned physical. At one point, Harris picked up one of the police officers and threw him to the ground.

TMZ Sports noted the officer avoided serious injury.

Police, who arrived at the scene when a woman called and said Harris was being "aggressive" and "did not seem to be 'all there,'" then took the linebacker to the hospital, where he was sedated before taken to jail.

The report said police found pills and a digital scale "consistent with drug use" in his car even though Harris said he was not taking medication or drugs.

Harris was a highly regarded recruit in the class of 2018 and arrived at Auburn as a 4-star prospect, per 247Sports.

However, he announced he was leaving Auburn in December after limited playing time. Giana Han of AL.com noted he played in 11 games in 2019 but tallied just three tackles.

Eastern Kentucky announced him as part of its signing class earlier this month.