Anthony Edwards Headlines 2020 Naismith Player of the Year 30-Man Midseason Team

The Atlanta Tipoff Club narrowed candidates for this year's Naismith Trophy Men's Player of the Year to 30 players Thursday, a list headlined by Georgia star Anthony Edwards (via NCAA.com).

Edwards is averaging 19.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists through 24 games for the Bulldogs. He'll have plenty of competition from fellow freshman Vernon Carey Jr., who's averaging 17.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game for Duke.

Here's the full Naismith midseason team:

Player of the Year Midseason Team

Precious Achiuwa, Memphis

Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

Kamar Baldwin, Butler

Saddiq Bey, Villanova

Jared Butler, Baylor

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Devon Dotson, Kansas

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Malachi Flynn, San Diego State

Luka Garza, Iowa

Markus Howard, Marquette

Mason Jones, Arkansas

Tre Jones, Duke

Nathan Knight, William & Mary

John Mooney, Notre Dame

Jordan Nwora, Louisville

Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga

Myles Powell, Seton Hall

Payton Pritchard, Oregon

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Fatts Russell, Rhode Island

Jalen Smith, Maryland

Lamar Stevens, Penn State

Isaiah Stewart, Washington

Obi Toppin, Dayton

Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

Cassius Winston, Michigan State

