Anthony Edwards Headlines 2020 Naismith Player of the Year 30-Man Midseason Team

The Atlanta Tipoff Club narrowed candidates for this year's Naismith Trophy Men's Player of the Year to 30 players Thursday, a list headlined by Georgia star Anthony Edwards (via NCAA.com).

Edwards is averaging 19.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists through 24 games for the Bulldogs. He'll have plenty of competition from fellow freshman Vernon Carey Jr., who's averaging 17.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game for Duke.

Here's the full Naismith midseason team:

       

Player of the Year Midseason Team

  • Precious Achiuwa, Memphis
  • Udoka Azubuike, Kansas
  • Kamar Baldwin, Butler
  • Saddiq Bey, Villanova
  • Jared Butler, Baylor
  • Vernon Carey Jr., Duke
  • Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
  • Devon Dotson, Kansas
  • Anthony Edwards, Georgia
  • Malachi Flynn, San Diego State
  • Luka Garza, Iowa
  • Markus Howard, Marquette
  • Mason Jones, Arkansas
  • Tre Jones, Duke
  • Nathan Knight, William & Mary
  • John Mooney, Notre Dame
  • Jordan Nwora, Louisville
  • Daniel Oturu, Minnesota 
  • Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga
  • Myles Powell, Seton Hall
  • Payton Pritchard, Oregon
  • Nick Richards, Kentucky
  • Fatts Russell, Rhode Island
  • Jalen Smith, Maryland
  • Lamar Stevens, Penn State
  • Isaiah Stewart, Washington
  • Obi Toppin, Dayton
  • Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State
  • Cassius Winston, Michigan State

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

