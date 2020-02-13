Jerome Boateng 'Not Opposed' to Germany Return, Talks Joachim Low Relationship

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has said he would be open to playing for the Germany national team again.

The defender also said he had a positive relationship with manager Joachim Low, despite the boss stating publicly in March last year that Boateng, Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels were no longer part of his plans.

Boateng told SID (h/t Goal):

"I think that the national coach expressed very clearly that he wants to go to the European Championship with young players. You have to respect that, that's his line.

"But you never know in football: If there's a chance at some point, I'm not opposed."

On Low, he added: "I spoke to the national team coach. I absolutely appreciate him as a person and a coach. We had a lot of success in the national team and I developed as a player under him. That's why everything is fine."

Low made the decision to move on from the trio after a disastrous 2018 for Germany.

Die Mannschaft finished last in their group at the FIFA World Cup behind Sweden, Mexico and South Korea, before suffering relegation by finishing bottom of their UEFA Nations League A group behind Netherlands and France.

The three players in question played an important role in Germany's World Cup win in 2014, but they were no longer at their peak.

Muller has shown he can still make a significant impact at the top level, though:

As for Boateng, Goal's Ronan Murphy reflected positively on him despite acknowledging he's no longer the force he once was:

His vulnerability to pace is an issue, though. In Sunday's 0-0 draw with RB Leipzig, Boateng had to be withdrawn in the 67th minute because he was struggling, per football analyst Michael Caley:

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe hasn't been impressed with what he's seen of the centre-back since the World Cup:

Boateng's Bayern team-mate Niklas Sule will miss UEFA Euro 2020 with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

However, Low has plenty of options to call upon before he needs to consider bringing Boateng back into the fold.

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger and Borussia Monchengladbach's Matthias Ginter will be among them, while Emre Can has also provided cover at centre-back on plenty of occasions for club and country.

Beyond them, the likes of Jonathan Tah, Thilo Kehrer and Niklas Stark will also be hoping for a place in the squad this summer.

Germany have friendlies with Spain and Italy in March, where their defenders can stake a claim by impressing against other potential contenders for the trophy.