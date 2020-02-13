Liverpool Reportedly Contact Borussia Dortmund for Star Jadon Sancho

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly contacted Borussia Dortmund to lodge their interest in signing Jadon Sancho in the summer.

According to Adrian Kajumba and Dominic King of the Daily Mail, the Reds join Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona in pursuing Sancho, and Dortmund are expected to demand at least £100 million for the Englishman.



Kajumba and King added Liverpool are hopeful manager Jurgen Klopp's connections with the club he managed between 2008 and 2015 could give them an edge in the race for the 19-year-old.

Liverpool's status as 2018-19 UEFA Champions League winners and Premier League champions-elect will also likely be influential to their chances of snapping up Sancho.

It is no exaggeration to say that he is one of the best attacking players in Europe at the moment:

As a result, Sancho may feel that a move to United or Chelsea, who are struggling for a Champions League place let alone challenging for the title this term, would be ill-befitting of his current status:

That would leave Barca, Real and Liverpool in the race, as well as City, the club the England international left in 2017 because he was not getting enough game time under manager Pep Guardiola.

The club that eventually succeeds in signing Sancho is likely to be the one that will offer him the biggest role in their side.

Liverpool may be at a disadvantage in that respect given they already have an indisputable front three consisting of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Meanwhile, finances could become an issue for Liverpool.

The Anfield giants have spent a huge amount of money in recent years building one of the Premier League's greatest sides, but they do not have unlimited resources like City do.

Per David Ornstein of The Athletic, it is widely accepted that Sancho's superb spell at Dortmund will come to an end in the summer.

However, the German club could try to keep hold of him until after UEFA Euro 2020, when he might be an even hotter property if he stars for England at the tournament:

Sancho has a contract at Signal Iduna Park until 2022, so Dortmund are under no pressure to sell him at all costs, and if a bidding war ensues, it is possible Liverpool could be priced out of the race.