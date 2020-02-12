No. 5 Louisville Upset by Unranked Georgia Tech Behind Jose Alvarado's 18 Points

Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

Chaos has defined the 2019-20 men's college basketball season, and there was more of it Wednesday in the ACC.

The unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets stunned the conference-leading No. 5 Louisville Cardinals with a 64-58 upset victory at McCamish Pavilion. The loss snapped Louisville's 10-game winning streak and was its first since it fell to Florida State on Jan. 4.

The Cardinals are still an impressive 21-4 overall and 12-2 in ACC play, while Georgia Tech improved to 12-13 overall and 6-8 in the conference.

If there is a silver lining for Louisville, it is the fact it had a sliver of breathing room in the ACC race. It is tied with the 11-2 Duke Blue Devils in the loss column atop the conference standings but has the tiebreaker based on its head-to-head win in the only regular-season game between the two teams on Jan. 18.

As for the Yellow Jackets, they would have been in the tournament picture if they played like they did Wednesday in their first 24 games of the season.

They set the tone on the defensive side, holding Louisville star Jordan Nwora to two points on a mere 1-of-6 shooting from the field. No Louisville starter scored in double figures, and the visitors shot just 33.9 percent from the field and an ugly 3-of-24 (12.5 percent) from three-point range with 16 turnovers.

Malik Williams and David Johnson each had 16 points off the bench for the Cardinals, but there was not enough support from the usual leaders.

By contrast, all five Georgia Tech starters scored in double figures. Jose Alvarado spearheaded the effort with 18 points, while Michael Devoe clinched the win with four pressure-packed free throws in the final 10 seconds.

Louisville will look to get back on track Saturday with a road game against Clemson, while Georgia Tech is at Wake Forest next Wednesday.