Devin Booker on Replacing Damian Lillard in ASG: 'Guess We'll Wait and See'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 13, 2020

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) looks to pass as Golden State Warriors guard Andrew Wiggins (22) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard will not participate in the Three-Point Contest or All-Star Game after suffering a right groin strain on Wednesday versus the Memphis Grizzlies.  

Lillard said postgame that he hoped someone like Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker would replace him.

When asked about Lillard's endorsement, Booker said the following, per Evan Sidery of Forbes and Bright Side of the Sun:

Booker is averaging 26.4 points on 49.7 percent shooting for the Suns this season. He dropped 27 points in a win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

He was not happy about his initial All-Star snub, as noted in an interview captured by Duane Rankin of azcentral:

Booker did tell Fox Sports Arizona that he would "probably" go if asked but needed to speak with his family:

At the very least, Booker has an endorsement from three-time NBA champion head coach Steve Kerr, who's coached All-Star teams twice.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver will choose Lillard's replacement and the substitute for any other player who hypothetically may miss the game for whatever reason. The replacement must be from the same conference.

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant figures to be Booker's top competition for a spot. The rookie has led the surprising Grizz to a 28-26 record and a current top-eight spot in the Western Conference. He is averaging 17.6 points and 7.1 assists.

