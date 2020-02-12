No. 15 Villanova Holds off Markus Howard, No. 18 Marquette in Narrow Win

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

After three straight losses, the No. 15 Villanova Wildcats finally corrected course, defeating No. 18 Marquette, 72-71, Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

In a Big East season that has seen nearly every team, Nova's troubles weren't out of the ordinary, but they were concerning. Losses to Creighton, No. 19 Butler and No. 12 Seton Hall dropped the Wildcats into a three-way tie for second place with the Bluejays and Golden Eagles entering Wednesday.

That made Villanova's victory over Marquette even more important as it creates a sliver of breathing room near the top of the Big East standings. After Seton Hall fell to Creighton earlier in the night, the Wildcats are now two games back and in prime position to make a move for the conference lead.

On the night Wildcats legend Ryan Arcidiacono had his jersey retired by his alma mater, Villanova took care of business against a Marquette team that had won three straight games with star guard Markus Howard (27.4 points per game) continuing to fill up the stat sheet.

Howard made more history on Wednesday, nailing a buzzer-beating three to set a new Big East career scoring record with 1,408 points to pass Lawrence Moten.

Notable performers

Markus Howard, G, Golden Eagles: 24 points, five rebounds, two assists

Koby McEwen, Gm, Golden Eagles: 12 points, 11 rebounds five assists

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, F, Wildcats: 17 points, 11 rebounds, four assists

Saddiq Bey, F, Wildcats: 10 points, two rebounds

Jermaine Samuels, F, Wildcats: 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists

What's Next

The Wildcats' schedule finally calms down a bit with a Sunday game against Temple followed by a road trip to DePaul on Wednesday and Xavier on Saturday. Marquette's run through the gauntlet is still ongoing, however. The Golden Eagles return home to host No. 23 Creighton to cap off a run of three straight games against ranked opponents.