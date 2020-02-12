LaMelo Ball Reportedly Shopping Documentary on His NBA Draft Journey for $2M

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

A documentary based on LaMelo Ball's NBA draft journey reportedly is being shopped to TV networks and other media outlets.

The reported price tag: $2 million.

Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported representatives have been pushing the documentary to networks, though the price tag could scare off some.

"LaMelo is as hot as anybody coming into the [NBA] draft this year. He could generate as many eyeballs as [No. 1 overall pick] Zion Williamson did last year," a source told McCarthy. "They're shopping it around—but the price is very, very expensive. Unless it comes down, we'll pass."

Ball is expected to be a top-five pick in the 2020 NBA draft despite an odd journey that included withdrawing from high school during his junior year to play professionally in Lithuania, a run with the Los Angeles Ballers of the short-lived JBA and a stop at Ohio's SPIRE Institute. He played professionally for the Illawarra Hawks of the NBL this season before a foot injury ended his Australian sojourn prematurely.

The documentary reportedly would follow Ball through the entire draft process including preparation, a possible stop at the combine and draft night.

It's possible the Ball family will attempt to partner with Facebook which distributes its Ball in the Family reality show. LaMelo Ball has regularly appeared on that program.