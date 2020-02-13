AC Milan vs. Juventus: 2020 Coppa Italia Semi-Final TV Schedule, Live Stream

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

AC Milan host Juventus in the first leg of their 2020 Coppa Italia semi-final on Thursday at the San Siro.

Both teams go into the match fresh from Serie A defeats. Milan let slip a 2-0 lead to go down 4-2 to rivals Inter Milan, while Juve suffered a surprise 2-1 loss at Hellas Verona.

Juventus are favourites to progress and have a strong record against Milan after winning their last nine matches against the Rossoneri.

Date: Thursday, February 13

Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT), 2:45 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)



Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Milan 13-5, Draw 5-2, Juve 21-20

Match Preview

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has said his team must pick themselves up from their defeat to Inter and learn from their mistakes if they are to beat Juventus:

The Rossoneri can look to their home form for comfort. They are unbeaten in their last seven games at the San Siro, while Juventus have struggled away from home in 2019-20 and have lost the last two matches on their travels.

The match sees two of Europe's biggest names meet once again. Zlatan Ibrahimovic will come up against Cristiano Ronaldo for the ninth time in his career after returning to Milan in January.

Goal offered a comparison of the two players:

Ibrahimovic has three goals in his six games since returning to Italy and has urged his team to respond from their defeat in the Milan derby:

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is also in strong form and scored for the 10th consecutive match in Juventus' 2-1 defeat to Verona to continue a prolific campaign:

The Coppa Italia may not be Juventus' top priority this season, but manager Maurizio Sarri gave little away when asked if Ronaldo would be rested on Thursday in his pre-match press conference.

"We will see," he said. "I have spoken with him and he told me he is feeling well right now. We will evaluate him on a game-by-game basis."

Sarri has come under scrutiny after Juventus were knocked off the top of the table at the weekend, and another defeat would increase the pressure on the former Chelsea head coach.

Ibrahimovic is likely to relish the big occasion against his former side, but Milan remain vulnerable in defence and Juve have the quality in attack to punish their hosts.