Blues' Jay Bouwmeester Doing 'Very Well' After Getting Revived by Defibrillator

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2020

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester looks on against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Denver (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester is recovering well after collapsing on the bench during the first period of Tuesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong addressed the situation with reporters: "Jay Bouwmeester is doing very well at the UC Irvine Medical Center in Anaheim. Jay is currently undergoing a battery of tests to determine the how and why of what happened last night, but things are looking very positive." 

Armstrong added Bouwmeester had to be revived using a defibrillator. 

The game was postponed after the 36-year-old went into cardiac arrest on the bench. 

Bouwmeester played six shifts for a total of five minutes and 34 seconds. He didn't take any notable hits to the body or head prior to collapsing. 

Per ESPN's Emily KaplanBouwmeester appeared to be grabbing a drink of water when he started to fall over. Blues teammate Vince Dunn began waving for the training staff to come over. 

"Thankfully, with the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their team physicians, they were able to stabilize Jay," Armstrong said in a statement Tuesday. "He was alert and moving all of his extremities as he was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center. Currently, Jay is conscious and alert as he undergoes further testing by Anaheim's physicians."

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Bouwmeester is in his 17th NHL season and his eighth with the Blues. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2002 draft by the Florida Panthers, he has also played for the Calgary Flames. The 6'4", 206-pounder has nine points in 56 games this season. 

Related

    Bouwmeester 'doing well' after cardiac episode in Anaheim

    St Louis Blues logo
    St Louis Blues

    Bouwmeester 'doing well' after cardiac episode in Anaheim

    KSDK
    via KSDK

    Blues GM: Bouwmeester prognosis 'very positive'

    St Louis Blues logo
    St Louis Blues

    Blues GM: Bouwmeester prognosis 'very positive'

    Emily Kaplan
    via ESPN.com

    Blues say Jay Bouwmeester is ‘doing well’ and undergoing more tests

    St Louis Blues logo
    St Louis Blues

    Blues say Jay Bouwmeester is ‘doing well’ and undergoing more tests

    Adam Gretz
    via ProHockeyTalk | NBC Sports

    Canadiens' Shea Weber to Be Sidelined 4-6 Weeks

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Canadiens' Shea Weber to Be Sidelined 4-6 Weeks

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com