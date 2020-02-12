Isaiah Moss Leads No. 3 Kansas to Comeback Win vs. No. 14 West Virginia

Kathleen Batten/Associated Press

Kansas' quest to recapture the Big 12 title took a major step forward Wednesday night as the No. 3 Jayhawks came back from a nine-point deficit in the second half to defeat No. 14 West Virginia, 58-49, in Morgantown.

The victory gives KU a season sweep over a program that has routinely given Kansas more than it can handle.

The Jayhawks eked out a seven-point victory against the Mountaineers at Allen Fieldhouse in early January, but West Virginia had won five of the last six contests between the two in Morgantown entering Wednesday. That made this a crucial game for a Kansas team just one game behind No. 2 Baylor for first place in the Big 12.

West Virginia entered the matchup fighting for third place with Texas Tech. Coming off a loss to a mediocre Oklahoma team on Saturday, the Mountaineers needed another statement victory as March nears. As much as wins over Wichita State, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 22 Texas Tech have helped West Virginia's resume, losses to St. John's, Kansas State and OU are hard to look past.

On Wednesday, WVU suffered a loss for the third time in its last five games.

Most importantly, it essentially knocks the Mountaineers out of the Big 12 title race. With seven games left—including two against Baylor—it continues to look like either the Bears or Jayhawks will come out on top.

Notable performers

Devon Dotson, G, Jayhawks: 15 points, four rebounds, two assists

Isaiah Moss, G, Jayhawks: 13 points, two rebounds, three three-pointers

Marcus Garrett, G, Jayhawks: nine points, seven rebounds, five steals, four assists

Oscar Tshiebwe, F, Mountaineers: 14 points, nine rebounds

Jordan McCabe, G, Mountaineers: 10 points, five rebounds

What's Next

West Virginia has a quick turnaround for an even tougher opponent as it heads to Waco for a Saturday matchup with Baylor. It's the first of two meetings between the Bears and Mountaineers this season and provides BU with one of the toughest matchups remaining on its schedule.

Kansas returns home for back-to-back games against unranked teams as Oklahoma visits Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday with Iowa State in town on Monday.