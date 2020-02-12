Fabian Ruiz's Goal Leads Napoli Past Inter in Coppa Italia Semi-Final Leg 1

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Fabian Ruiz fired Napoli to a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final on Wednesday at the San Siro.

A tight first half produced few chances for either side. Inter's Marcelo Brozovic fired a tame shot straight at David Ospina, while Lautaro Martinez headed Cristiano Biraghi's cross over the bar.

Napoli's best chance of the opening 45 minutes fell to Dries Mertens, but the Belgium international could only blaze over after good work from Jose Callejon.

The Naples club stunned the hosts by scoring the only goal on 57 minutes to give Gennaro Gattuso's side the advantage going into the second leg at the Stadio San Paolo.

Ruiz swapped passes with Giovanni Di Lorenzo on the edge of the penalty area, and the midfielder curled an effort past the dive of goalkeeper Daniele Padelli.



Antonio Conte made five changes to his starting XI, bringing in Martinez, Stefano Sensi, Alessandro Bastoni, Victor Moses and Biraghi. Gattuso also shuffled his pack and handed starts to Mertens, Callejon, Fabian, Elif Elmas and Kostas Manolas.

Inter headed into the match fresh from a 4-2 derby win over AC Milan that moved the Nerazzurri top of Serie A, but they did not cause Napoli too many problems despite dominating possession throughout.

Ospina was rarely tested otherwise in the first half. Martinez could have got a better connection on his header from a Biraghi cross, while the winger also curled a free-kick over the wall and wide of target.

Padelli was forced into action on the half hour. He parried an effort from Elmas at his near post and will have been relieved to see Napoli had no one close enough to knock in the rebound.

Eurosport journalist Siavoush Fallahi offered his thoughts on Inter's struggles:

The hosts made a change at half-time, sending on Danilo D'Ambrosio for Milan Skriniar, and continued to see plenty of the ball in the early stages of the second half.

However, Fabian stunned the home crowd by curling the opener past a diving Padelli to open the scoring in some style (UK video only):

Conte sent on Christian Eriksen for Sensi on 65 minutes and then found himself booked for dissent minutes later for an angry outburst after Napoli were awarded a free-kick when Brozovic clashed with Mertens.

Alexis Sanchez was the next attacking player to be thrown on by Conte, and Inter came close to an equaliser after a good run from Martinez. The striker managed to cut the ball back to Romelu Lukaku, but the Belgian somehow could not convert from close range.

Inter pressed in the closing stages but to no avail. Eriksen hammered a low shot wide of the target, while D'Ambrosio appealed for a penalty after a push by Elmas. His claims were waved away.

Ospina was forced into action deep into stoppage time to preserve the win. The Colombian blocked an effort from D'Ambrosio and claimed the rebound ahead of Eriksen, leaving Napoli in a strong position to reach the final.

What's Next?

Both teams are back in Serie A action on Sunday. Inter Milan travel to the Stadio Olimpico to take on Lazio, while Napoli are away to Cagliari.