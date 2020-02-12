Saints Ownership Foundation Reportedly Gave over $62M to Catholic Causes

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

A foundation set up by the New Orleans Saints' ownership has donated at least $62 million to the Archdiocese of New Orleans and local Catholic pursuits over the last 12 years, according to Jim Mustian, Reese Dunklin and Brett Martel of the Associated Press.

The report comes amid questions as to the Saints' relationship with the archdiocese, particularly in regard to how the team advised the archdiocese when it released a list of clergy members who had been accused of sexual assault.

