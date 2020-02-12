Report: Mike Miller Has Support to Stay with Knicks in Some Capacity Beyond 2020

Report: Mike Miller Has Support to Stay with Knicks in Some Capacity Beyond 2020February 12, 2020
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
Even if he isn't the team's head coach, Mike Miller may remain on the New York Knicks staff for the 2020-21 season.
Miller took over as the interim coach in December following the firing of David Fizdale. SNY's Ian Begley reported Wednesday that "some prominent people at Madison Square Garden remain in support of giving Miller a role within the organization regardless of what happens with the coaching search this offseason."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Embiid Doesn't Have to Be the Villain 😈
76ers have problems to figure out, but Embiid needs to be part of the solution ➡️