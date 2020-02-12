Report: Mike Miller Has Support to Stay with Knicks in Some Capacity Beyond 2020

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Even if he isn't the team's head coach, Mike Miller may remain on the New York Knicks staff for the 2020-21 season.

Miller took over as the interim coach in December following the firing of David Fizdale. SNY's Ian Begley reported Wednesday that "some prominent people at Madison Square Garden remain in support of giving Miller a role within the organization regardless of what happens with the coaching search this offseason."

