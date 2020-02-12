Report: Mike Miller Has Support to Stay with Knicks in Some Capacity Beyond 2020

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2020

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 28: Mike Miller of the New York Knicks during the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on January 28, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Even if he isn't the team's head coach, Mike Miller may remain on the New York Knicks staff for the 2020-21 season.

Miller took over as the interim coach in December following the firing of David Fizdale. SNY's Ian Begley reported Wednesday that "some prominent people at Madison Square Garden remain in support of giving Miller a role within the organization regardless of what happens with the coaching search this offseason."

                                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

