Angel Rodriguez Plays Down Rumours He Could Leave Getafe for Barcelona

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Getafe forward Angel Rodriguez has played down speculation he could leave Jose Bordalas' side and sign for Barcelona.

Barcelona are expected to make an emergency signing outside of the transfer window following news Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for six months after undergoing hamstring surgery.

Angel is one of several forwards to have been linked with a move to Barcelona, but the 32-year-old is not thinking about joining the Catalan giants, per EFE (h/t AS):

"All I know is what has come out in the press. There's nothing at the moment. I'm calm and focused on Getafe. I am giving everything for this club and in principle, there's nothing. When the news is about a club as big as Barcelona, the repercussions are bigger. But they're only rumours for now so I'm calm."

Goal's Ignasi Oliva Gispert has reported that Barca are hoping to sign Angel who is thought to have a €10 million release clause.

The relatively low transfer fee is likely to appeal to Barcelona, who spent the January transfer window trying to balance their books, according to football writer Dermot Corrigan:

Getafe president Angel Torres Sanchez has said the club have not heard from Barcelona but are prepared for the potential exit of Angel, per Goal.

"For us, Angel would be an important loss, but we are prepared for that situation," he said. "We have no news of this interest of FC Barcelona."

Angel is Getafe's highest scorer in La Liga this season with nine goals from 20 appearances and has been particularly effective off the bench:

Los Azulones are enjoying an impressive season both at home and abroad. The team are in third place in La Liga and into the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League.

Barcelona will get the opportunity to see Angel up close on Saturday when Bordalas brings his Getafe team to the Camp Nou to take on the defending champions in La Liga.