Gary Sanchez on Altuve: Yankees Can 'Rip Off My Pants' If I Hit Walk-off ALCS HR

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez chimed in with a unique response to a question about the Houston Astros' cheating scandal.

Asked by reporters Wednesday if he thought Jose Altuve was wearing a buzzer, Sanchez found a humorous way to answer without giving a definitive response.

"I don't know, but I can tell you if I hit a HR to get my team to the World Series, they can rip off my pants," he said.

There has been speculation that Altuve may have been wearing some type of electronic device when he hit the walk-off home run against Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman in Game 6 of the 2019 American League Championship Series and sent Houston to the World Series.

As Altuve rounded third base, he signaled to his teammates not to rip his jersey when he crossed home plate. The 2017 AL MVP has denied ever wearing any sort of electronic device during his MLB career.

MLB suspended Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch one year for their roles in the sign-stealing scandal that was established in the 2017 season and was mostly player-driven. The pair were subsequently fired by Houston.

The organization was also fined $5 million and must forfeit its first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021. No players were fined or suspended.

Sanchez and the Yankees lost to Houston in the ALCS in 2017 and 2019.