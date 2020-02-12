Blue Jays Catcher Reese McGuire Arrested on Exposure of Sexual Organs Charge

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire was arrested last Friday for "exposure of sexual organs" in Dunedin, Florida, according to Sportsnet's Shi Davidi.

Davidi wrote that "a subject was seen inside an SUV exposing himself" in the parking lot of a strip mall. McGuire was taken into custody and has a court appearance on March 16 in Clearwater.

The Blue Jays issued a statement following his arrest: "The Blue Jays are aware of the recent police incident involving catcher Reese McGuire. He has been in communication with the club and we are working to gather more information. Out of respect for the legal process, neither he nor the club will comment any further at this time."

The Blue Jays are stationed in Dunedin for spring training. Their first game is Feb. 22 against the New York Yankees. McGuire's court date doesn't overlap with a game on Toronto's spring schedule.

The 24-year-old presumably has a shot at being the Jays' starting catcher on Opening Day, though he's currently listed behind Danny Jansen in the team's depth chart.

McGuire made 30 appearances for the team in 2019, batting .299 with five home runs and 11 RBI.