LeBron James' Inaugural 'I Promise' Class Given 4 Years of Tuition by Kent State

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2020

AKRON, OH - JULY 30: A display of LeBron James' sneakers in the lobby of the new I Promise school on July 30, 2018 in Akron, Ohio. The new school is a partnership between the LeBron James Family foundation and Akron Public Schools. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Allison Farrand/NBAE via Getty Images)
Allison Farrand/Getty Images

The inaugural graduating class from the I Promise School established by the LeBron James Family Foundation will receive free tuition to attend Kent State University.  

Representatives from Kent State surprised the 11th-grade students with the announcement of free tuition and one year of room and board Wednesday:

James opened the school in July 2018, in partnership with the Akron Public Schools, calling it "one of the greatest moments of my life."

The school's mission is to provide at-risk students with an opportunity to receive an education they might not otherwise get.

The oldest class of 193 students attending I Promise are currently in their junior year. They will be eligible for the free tuition offer from Kent State beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.

