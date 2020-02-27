Brock Lesnar Beats Ricochet, Retains WWE Title at Super ShowDown 2020

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Brock Lesnar needed only a couple of minutes to defeat Ricochet at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Thursday and retain the WWE Championship.

Lesnar rag-dolled Ricochet from the start and hit him with multiple suplexes before beating him with a single F-5:

The pair locked horns in a first-time matchup on Thursday, although it wasn't the first time they had ever interacted.

Prior to the Royal Rumble, Ricochet stepped up to The Beast Incarnate on an episode of Raw and insisted that he wasn't afraid of him. That led to Lesnar hitting The One and Only with a low blow and further asserting his dominance over the red brand.

In the men's Royal Rumble match itself, Lesnar eliminated each of his first 13 opponents after entering at No. 1, but Ricochet helped put an end to the streak. Drew McIntyre entered the match, and The One and Only returned the low blow Lesnar previously gave him, thus allowing the Scot to Claymore Kick Lesnar over the top rope and to the floor.

McIntyre won the Rumble and announced the next night on Raw that he was challenging Lesnar for the WWE title at WrestleMania 36, but it wasn't a foregone conclusion that The Beast would still be champ by April 5 since he was tabbed to defend at Super ShowDown.

Ricochet beat Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat match on Raw to become No. 1 contender for Lesnar's title and set the stage for a match few thought would ever happen.

The high-flying Superstar continued to build momentum ahead of the Lesnar match on the Feb. 10 edition of Raw when he beat Lashley in a singles match, thus proving he could go toe-to-toe with a physical specimen and beat them.

The Beast was still a heavy favorite in the match not only because of the size disparity but also because of the fact WWE has been pushing Lesnar vs. McIntyre as one of the marquee matches for WrestleMania ever since the Rumble.

Even so, there was intrigue surrounding the bout at Super ShowDown since it was the biggest opportunity of Ricochet's career, and it was unclear if he would be given the chance to have a long match with Lesnar or if it would end in short order.

Ultimately, Lesnar came away with the title as expected, but Ricochet gained some notoriety simply from sharing a ring with The Beast.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).