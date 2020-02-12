Maurizio Sarri Talks Juventus Pressure, Aaron Ramsey's Fitness

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has spoken about the pressure he is facing at Juventus after consecutive Serie A away defeats.

The Italian champions have been knocked off top spot in the league by Inter Milan after losing to Hellas Verona on Sunday, which came two weeks on from a 2-1 defeat to Napoli, but Sarri is not surprised to see his team's results in the spotlight. He told reporters on Wednesday that Juventus remain on course in all competitions and that his team are in good shape on the training pitch:

"It is normal that my work is always under scrutiny. We are in February and we are fighting for every competition, which is in line with the initial goals. It is clear that we come from a bad game, but with external rather than internal repercussions.

"This team is training well, with intensity and application. The level of training has been elevated and the group has made themselves available. There is depth in the team which allowed for multiple formations that can be selected when needed."

Sarri only took charge of Juventus in summer 2019 after leaving Chelsea, but defeats at Napoli and Verona have fuelled speculation his time in Turin could be short-lived.

Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren has offered his thoughts on Juve under Sarri during the Verona game:

La Repubblica (h/t Football Italia) reported on Monday that some at Juventus want to bring back former boss Massimiliano Allegri as Sarri has not improved results or the club's playing style.

Italian Football TV highlighted how Sarri's record compares unfavourably with Allegri's after 23 matches in charge:

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has also been linked with replacing Sarri. President Andrea Agnelli is "convinced" the Spaniard can deliver Juve the UEFA Champions League, according to Martin Lipton at The Sun.

Sarri also spoke about summer signing Ramsey in Wednesday's press conference. The midfielder arrived on a free transfer from Arsenal but has failed to make much of an impact in Turin.

"Aaron Ramsey is growing both in his physical condition and with his confidence," he said. "It was not easy for him to adapt, coming from the Premier League and from a bad injury."

The Wales international's season has been disrupted by injury, and he's made just six Serie A starts for his new club. Tuttosport (h/t Tony Mogan at the Evening Standard) reported on Monday that Juve are considering selling the 29-year-old in the summer.