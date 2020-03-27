Killian Hayes Declares for 2020 NBA Draft; French PG Likely Lottery Pick

ULM, GERMANY - JANUARY 17: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Killian Hayes of Ratiopharm Ulm controls the ball during the EasyCredit Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) match between Ratiopharm Ulm and Medi Bayreuth at ratiopharm Arena on January 15, 2020 in Ulm, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
Killian Hayes has decided to take the next step in his professional career by declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft.

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Hayes wrote the following in an email Friday: "I am officially declaring for the NBA draft. I have sent in paperwork to the league office and I'm very excited."

Hayes, 18, has been playing professional basketball overseas since 2017. He spent two seasons in the French League with Cholet, averaging 7.2 points and 3.1 assists during the 2018-19 campaign. 

Last August, Hayes challenged himself with a move to Germany's Basketball Bundesliga by signing a three-year deal with Ratiopharm Ulm. His performance took a significant leap forward with 12.0 points and 5.6 assists per game.

Hayes' skill set has earned high marks from scouts and makes him a strong candidate to go early in June's draft. 

"Stud," one scout told B/R's Jonathan Wasserman of Hayes. "He's the real deal. Knows how to play. Passing will translate. Really nice pace to his game."

Wasserman echoed that scout's take in his own assessment of Hayes' ability and potential:

"Hayes' playmaking always stood out, but he's really strengthened his image and draft case with improved scoring skills—floater, perimeter shot-creation, shooting. His production in Euroleague (12.8 points, 6.2 assists) is promising for a 6'5", 18-year-old guard. And we love the fact he's making 88.2 percent of his free throws across all competitions in 2019-20. He's moving closer to our top tier."

Wasserman ranked Hayes as the No. 3 overall player in the 2020 NBA draft as part of his latest big board.

Given the lack of star power and depth in the 2020 NBA draft class, Hayes' decision to declare offers teams in need of a playmaking guard another high-ceiling option to choose from. 

Assuming Hayes' continued growth overseas is a sign of physical maturity, he could hear his name called early on June 25.

