Carmelo Anthony: Zion Williamson Isn't 'Comparable to Anybody That I've Seen'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 11: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans smiles before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on February 11, 2020 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)
Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony had high praise for Zion Williamson following the Portland Trail Blazers' 138-117 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

"I don't really think he's comparable to anybody that I've seen," Anthony said after the game, per Rod Walker of NOLA.com. "Somebody as powerful as that who jumps like that. And you can tell he's getting better, his feel for the game is getting better."

Williamson finished with 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists, shooting 10-of-17 from the field and 11-of-14 from the free-throw line.

Fans had to wait a little longer than they had hoped to see the No. 1 pick in action, but he hasn't disappointed since making his on-court debut in January. He's averaging 21.0 points and 7.7 rebounds while hitting 57.6 percent of his shots.

Williamson is exceeding what were already lofty expectations coming into the season.

Anthony has spent 17 years in the NBA, both playing with and lining up against countless All-Stars and future Hall of Famers. That he's unable to make a comparison between Williamson and a modern contemporary effectively says it all.

Related

    All-Clutch Starting 5 👀

    The most clutch player at every position...some of the answers aren't who you think

    NBA logo
    NBA

    All-Clutch Starting 5 👀

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    @BR_NBA All-Star Weekend Predictions 🔮

    🏆 Who will win each contest? 📈 Which rising star will shine brightest? ⭐ How All-Star Sunday night will go down

    NBA logo
    NBA

    @BR_NBA All-Star Weekend Predictions 🔮

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Looking at the NBA Rising Stars Challenge

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Looking at the NBA Rising Stars Challenge

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    The NBA's Most Promising Young Players 📈

    We rank the top 10 players under 25 and in one of their first three NBA seasons

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The NBA's Most Promising Young Players 📈

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report