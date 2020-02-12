Carmelo Anthony: Zion Williamson Isn't 'Comparable to Anybody That I've Seen'

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony had high praise for Zion Williamson following the Portland Trail Blazers' 138-117 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

"I don't really think he's comparable to anybody that I've seen," Anthony said after the game, per Rod Walker of NOLA.com. "Somebody as powerful as that who jumps like that. And you can tell he's getting better, his feel for the game is getting better."

Williamson finished with 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists, shooting 10-of-17 from the field and 11-of-14 from the free-throw line.

Fans had to wait a little longer than they had hoped to see the No. 1 pick in action, but he hasn't disappointed since making his on-court debut in January. He's averaging 21.0 points and 7.7 rebounds while hitting 57.6 percent of his shots.

Williamson is exceeding what were already lofty expectations coming into the season.

Anthony has spent 17 years in the NBA, both playing with and lining up against countless All-Stars and future Hall of Famers. That he's unable to make a comparison between Williamson and a modern contemporary effectively says it all.