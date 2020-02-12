NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2020: Top Contenders, Predictions for Exciting Event

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

There will be alley-oops. There may be props. And, of course, there will be some major jams.

On Saturday night, one of the most exciting events of the NBA All-Star Weekend will take place as four top dunkers participate in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Each of the four participants will get two dunks to impress the judges, with the top two total scorers moving on to the final round, which also consists of two dunks each.

The dunk contest is the final event of All-Star Saturday Night, which also features the skills competition and 3-point contest.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's dunk contest, including a look at each of the participants and a prediction for who will come out on top.

2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Date: Saturday, Feb. 15

Site: United Center, Chicago

TV: TNT

Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee Bucks

Willie J. Allen Jr./Associated Press

In his fifth NBA season, Pat Connaughton will be making his first appearance in the dunk contest. He's the first Bucks player to participate since Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2015.

Connaughton has become a solid bench player in his career, which includes three seasons with the Trail Blazers and two with the Bucks. This year, the 6'5" shooting guard is averaging 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds through 49 games.

As the only first-time participant in this year's dunk contest, the 27-year-old may surprise some people. He has a lot of athleticism, which is part of the reason why he excelled in both baseball and basketball at Notre Dame.

Connaughton was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB draft by the Baltimore Orioles, but he decided to go to the NBA after getting selected in the second round by Portland in 2015.

Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

This will be the second time Aaron Gordon is participating in the dunk contest, and many believe he should have won the first time he took part in the event.

In 2016, he advanced to the final round to face off against Zach LaVine. After both players each had two dunks that scored a perfect 50, it went to tiebreaker dunks. And after both scored another 50, the then-Timberwolves man beat Gordon on the second tiebreaker.

But Gordon, 24, had an impressive showing, and he may be the favorite to win this year's contest. Many were disappointed when LaVine opted to only participate in the 3-point contest this year, as it would have been great to see a rematch between these two elite dunkers.

Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Dwight Howard is the only former dunk champion taking part in this year's event, but it's been a while since the veteran has participated in the contest.

From 2007-09, the 34-year-old competed in three straight dunk contests. That included when he won the event in 2008, the year that featured his legendary Superman dunk. He donned the superhero outfit and wowed the crowd by soaring through the air, catching an alley-oop pass and throwing the ball through the hoop.

How much does Howard have left in the tank now? His only three appearances in the event took place within his first five NBA seasons, all with the Magic. Since then, he's played for five other teams and is now in his second stint with the Lakers.

He will be a sentimental favorite for many, and with his creative dunk mind, he should still have some tricks up his sleeve.

Derrick Jones Jr., Miami Heat

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Of this year's participants, Derrick Jones Jr. is the one to have most recently taken part in the dunk contest. He advanced to the finals in 2017 but lost to Glenn Robinson III.

Jones' previous appearance came during his rookie season, so he now has more NBA experience as he heads into his second contest. He's averaging 8.9 points and 4.2 rebounds through 39 games for the Heat this year, his fourth season.

As the youngest participant in this year's dunk contest, he could have a breakout moment by winning the event, which is taking place on his 23rd birthday. What better present than taking down these other three talented dunkers?

Jones would be only the second Heat player to win the contest, joining Harold Miner, who won in 1993 and 1995.

Prediction: Howard wins in return

Connaughton, Gordon and Jones are sure to bring some exciting dunks to the table. But Howard used to dominate this event with not only his breathtaking athletic ability but also the creativity he brought to the contest.

In 2007, he slapped a sticker with his face on it way up on the backboard while dunking. He brought the Superman dunk in 2008. And in 2009, he completed an alley-oop dunk on a 12-foot rim.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Howard said he was going to get assistance on a dunk this year from Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash last month. That would have been a special moment.

Now, perhaps one of his dunks will be a tribute to the Lakers legend in some way.

There should be memorable moments from all four participants, but this will be Howard's year to shine in his return to the event. Expect him to beat out his younger counterparts and take home the trophy in what could be the final dunk contest of his career.