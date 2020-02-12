Westminster Dog Show 2020 Results: Best of Breed Winners and Final Recap

John Minchillo/Associated Press

A standard poodle was named Best in Show at the 2020 Westminster Dog Show in New York on Tuesday.

Four-year-old Siba took home top honors on the final day of the competition, just getting past the six other finalists after surviving the field of 2,500 pooches. The runners-up included Vinny the wire fox terrier, Wilma the boxer, Daniel the golden retriever, Bourbon the whippet, Bono the Havanese and Conrad the Shetland sheepdog.

Here's what happened before Siba ended up on top after an eventful day at Madison Square Garden.

Westminster Dog Show Group Winners

Breed, name

2020 Best in Show



Poodles (Standard), GCHP CH Stone Run Afternoon Tea

2020 Reserve Best in Show

Whippets, GCHG CH Pinnacle Kentucky Bourbon

Sporting Group

1. Retrievers (Golden), GCHP CH Hillock's Jack Daniel

2. Pointers (German Wirehaired), GCH CH Heywire N Deep Harbor Love That Dirty Water

3. Spaniels (Cocker), GCHG Foley's Frat Party

4. Vizslas, GCHP CH Tradewind's Ida Bomb

This was a massive victory for Daniel, the golden retriever. Amazingly, a golden has never earned Best in Show.

Working Group

1. Boxers, GCHP2 CH Cinnibon's Bedrock Bombshell

2. Siberian Huskies, GCHP CH Sharin Nick of Dynasty Rc Kennel

3. Mastiffs, GCHP CH Millenniums Ain'T No Stopping Us Now

4. Samoyeds, GCHB CH Polar Mist Kick Up The Party

Wilma the boxer earned her second consecutive appearance in the final seven with the Working Group victory.

Terrier Group

1. Fox Terriers (Wire), GCHB CH Irvonhill Voignier

2. Welsh Terriers, GCHG Brightluck Money Talks

3. American Staffordshire Terriers, GCHP CH Roadhouse's Life Of The Party

4. Kerry Blue Terriers, GCHB CH Kallehan Super Power

Another repeat as Vinny the wire fox terrier returned to the final seven after the same breed took home Best in Show last year.

That doesn't mean there weren't other good dogs in New York this week. How the judges were able to choose between any of these pups is inconceivable. They are all worthy.

On Monday night, Siba's handler, Crystal Murray-Clas, told reporters this would be the dog's last time performing. On Tuesday, Siba retired a champion, taking home the title of Best in Show in one of the most famous contests at the World's Most Famous Arena.