Kansas' Devon Dotson Reportedly Will Declare for 2020 NBA Draft

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Kansas guard Devon Dotson reportedly will declare for the 2020 NBA draft, forgoing his remaining two years of eligibility.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported the news on Monday.

The sophomore will have an opportunity to withdraw from the draft by June 15 if he doesn't like what he hears from NBA personnel.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listed him as the No. 37 overall player in the 2020 draft class in his postseason big board.

Dotson showcased his potential throughout the 2019-20 season, leading the Jayhawks with 18.1 points per game to go with his averages of 4.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

He was the go-to option for a team that finished 28-3 and was ranked No. 1 in the final Associated Press poll, even though the NCAA tournament was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The North Carolina native was a 247Sports 5-star recruit and McDonald's All-American out of high school and made an impact right away for Kansas, averaging 12.3 points and 3.5 assists per game as a freshman.

The 6'2" guard has displayed excellent on-ball defense throughout his career while showcasing a versatile offensive skill set that featured quality outside shooting in his first season.

There was a decline in outside shooting this past season, with him finishing 30.9 percent from three-point range, but his 36.3 percent mark as a freshman should be enough for teams to believe it was just a fluke.

Dotson will now try to make his mark at the next level, potentially following in the path of recent Kansas point guard Devonte' Graham.

It also means there will be significant turnover for the Jayhawks going into 2020-21 with other key players set to leave the program.