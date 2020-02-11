Philippe Coutinho 'So Happy' for Liverpool Success Since He Left

TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool's tremendous success since 2018 has pleased former playmaker Philippe Coutinho, despite the Reds going from strength to strength since the Brazil international left the club.

Coutinho has missed the greatest hits since swapping Anfield for Barcelona. The UEFA Champions League trophy was lifted in 2019, while this year should see Liverpool win a first league title since 1990.

He hasn't been involved, but Coutinho praised the club to Luis Miguel Echegaray of Sports Illustrated:

"Liverpool is flying, and it doesn't surprise me. We've seen it already last year when they won the Champions League, but I'm also not surprised because of their fantastic squad and manager. I am so happy for them, because I have so many friends there, former team-mates, so I'm just so happy for them, but that's all.

"I don't look back. I took another path, and now I am on another journey, much like everyone else. I'm focused entirely—just like them—on reaching my dreams. I'm happy with what I did in the past, and now I can only look forward."

Coutinho is philosophical about the good times his former club is enjoying, even though his post-Liverpool career hasn't gone according to plan. He was loaned to Bayern Munich last summer after struggling to make the grade at the Camp Nou.

He's scored seven goals and provided eight assists for Die Roten, but Barca reportedly remain unimpressed. The Blaugrana are prepared to let Coutinho leave for £77 million, with Chelsea and Manchester United among those keen, per Neil Fissler of the Daily Express.

Chelsea will get a first-hand look at how well Coutinho is playing when Bayern travel to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on February 25.

Ironically, Liverpool are also thought to be interested. This follows a report from The Athletic (h/t MailOnline's Kate McGreavy) describing how Reds boss Jurgen Klopp discussed Coutinho's possible return with sporting director Michael Edwards before the schemer moved to Munich.

Of course, the greater irony is how Coutinho has missed out on Liverpool success he helped create. His initial transfer to La Liga generated £142 million, money the Merseyside club reinvested wisely.

The best yield from the Coutinho haul was centre-back Virgil van Dijk. He arrived from Southampton in the winter of 2018 and has become the most dominant player at his position in the game.

Coutinho's fee also helped the Reds make Alisson Becker the most-expensive goalkeeper of all time when the Brazilian moved from AS Roma in 2018. Kepa Arrizabalaga broke that record when he signed for Chelsea later that summer, but Alisson has been the greater success.

Alisson and Van Dijk have given Liverpool the secure base to dominate both domestically and in Europe. Klopp's team has conceded a mere 15 goals in the Premier League, the fewest in the division, and the main reason the Reds are 22 points clear at the top.

Another reason is how effective Liverpool have remained in the final third, even without Coutinho's flair, vision and shooting power. Those qualities haven't been needed because of a terrific front three able to create and score goals at will.

Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have natural chemistry, and their pace, movement and technique regularly unlock defences. Liverpool quickly get the ball to their star-studded front three because of a relentless press in midfield, a tactic designed to win the ball high up the pitch and negate the need for an artful No. 10 like Coutinho.

Even so, the 27-year-old is a proven talent who thrived in England's top flight:

If Barca are determined to cash in, Coutinho won't be short of suitors, even if Liverpool may not be one of them. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a threat between the lines, provided the former Arsenal man can avoid injury, while academy graduate Curtis Jones has thrived in the cups this season, scoring a pair of fine goals.

It's more likely the next time Coutinho sees Liverpool he could well be suiting up for one of their domestic rivals.