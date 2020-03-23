FSU's Devin Vassell Announces He's Declaring for 2020 NBA Draft

Matt Stamey/Associated Press

Florida State sophomore Devin Vassell has declared for the 2020 NBA draft with two more years of eligibility remaining.

He announced his decision on his Instagram page Monday.

He will have the opportunity to return to school if he withdraws by June 15.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listed the guard as the No. 14 overall player in his postseason big board.

Vassell is coming off a breakout 2019-20 campaign where he became one of the most important players on a deep Florida State squad that exceeded most expectations while winning the ACC title.

The 6'6" wing averaged 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 1.4 steals per game, shooting 41.5 percent from three-point range.

It's all part of a meteoric rise for a player who was a 3-star recruit out of high school and considered the No. 200 player in the 2018 class, per 247Sports composite rankings. Vassell also had a limited role as a freshman, averaging just 4.5 points in 10.7 minutes per game for the Seminoles.

There was more playing time available in his second season, and he was a difference-maker on both ends of the court.

His skill set is also exactly what NBA teams are looking for as key parts of their rotation at the next level.

Vassell is a strong defender who can match up with bigger guards on the perimeter while affecting the game with his ability to get steals and blocks. He can also get red hot offensively, including his 7-of-7 effort from three-point range in a win over Virginia Tech this year.

This could help him go off the board early in the upcoming draft.