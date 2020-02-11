Bo Jackson's 1994 Bat He Snapped over Knee Expected to Fetch $20K at Auction

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2020

Bo Jackson of the California Angels breaks bat over his knee after striking out in the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis, April 6, 1994. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Five figures for a bat that isn't even in one piece seems a little excessive, no?

While playing for the California Angels, Bo Jackson struck out in an April 6, 1994, game against the Minnesota Twins. He reacted by breaking his bat in two over his knee.

That bat is now available to the highest bidder through Goldin Auctions.

"Bo's Cooper C271 model bat shows tremendous game use with the aforementioned break," the auction house wrote in the listing. "The barrel is covered with distinctive ball marks with stitch impressions and white leather ball scuffs. There are cleat marks present and abrasions from contact with other equipment."

TMZ Sports reported the final price for the bat could eclipse $20,000.

The 1994 season was Jackson's last in the Major League Baseball. The two-sport star made 75 appearances for the Angels as a 31-year-old, batting .279 and finishing with 14 home runs and 43 RBI.

If you miss out on your chance to own this piece of history, one of the other bats Jackson snapped like a toothpick might hit the market down the road.

