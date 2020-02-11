Knicks, Lakers, Warriors Worth over $4B in Forbes' List of 2020 NBA Team Values

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Knicks remain the most valuable team in the NBA, with an estimated worth of $4.6 billion, according to Forbes' Kurt Badenhausen.

That figure is up from the Knicks' $4 billion valuation in 2019. The order of the top five remains unchanged, with the Los Angeles Lakers ($4.4 billion), Golden State Warriors ($4.3 billion), Chicago Bulls ($3.2 billion) and Boston Celtics ($3.1 billion) following New York.

NBA Team Valuations

1. New York Knicks ($4.6 billion)

2. Los Angeles Lakers ($4.4 billion)

3. Golden State Warriors ($4.3 billion)

4. Chicago Bulls ($3.2 billion)

5. Boston Celtics ($3.1 billion)

6. Los Angeles Clippers ($2.6 billion)

7. Brooklyn Nets ($2.5 billion)

8. Houston Rockets ($2.475 billion)

9. Dallas Mavericks ($2.4 billion)

10. Toronto Raptors ($2.1 billion)

11. Philadelphia 76ers ($2 billion)

12. Miami Heat ($1.95 billion)

13. Portland Trail Blazers ($1.85 billion)

14. San Antonio Spurs ($1.8 billion)

15. Sacramento Kings ($1.775 billion)

16. Washington Wizards ($1.75 billion)

17. Phoenix Suns ($1.625 billion)

18. Denver Nuggets ($1.6 billion)

19. Milwaukee Bucks ($1.58 billion)

20. Oklahoma City Thunder ($1.575 billion)

21. Utah Jazz ($1.55 billion)

22. Indiana Pacers ($1.525 billion)

23. Atlanta Hawks ($1.52 billion)

24. Cleveland Cavaliers ($1.51 billion)

25. Charlotte Hornets ($1.5 billion)

26. Detroit Pistons ($1.45 billion)

27. Orlando Magic ($1.43 billion)

28. Minnesota Timberwolves ($1.375 billion)

29. New Orleans Pelicans ($1.35 billion)

30. Memphis Grizzlies ($1.3 billion)

Darren Rovell of the Action Network noted this is the first time the average value of an NBA franchise has eclipsed $2 billion ($2.12 billion). The figure rose 14 percent from 2019, the highest rate among the major four American sports leagues, per Badenhausen. The NFL was second with a rise of 11 percent.

NBA teams continue to reap the benefits of the television deals worth a combined $24 billion the league struck with ESPN and TNT in 2014. The NBA continues to expand its reach overseas as well, though ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks reported in January the league was lowering its projected 2020-21 salary cap slightly based on revised revenue figures from international markets, namely China.

The Association drew the ire of the Chinese government amid the fallout from a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey in support of pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong.

Still, the financial health of the NBA remains strong. Badenhausen wrote the general belief among sports business executives is that "Morey's tweet will have little long-term impact on the NBA's business in China."

The Knicks' status in particular reinforces why owner James Dolan is in no hurry to sell despite the pressure he's facing from the fanbase.

Forbes has estimated New York to be the NBA's most valuable franchise for five straight years, a period in which the Knicks have never been close to the playoffs. No matter what the team does on the court, it remains a financial juggernaut.