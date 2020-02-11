NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2020: Participants, Odds and Predictions

Ben Margot/Associated Press

One former Slam Dunk Contest champion, two previous participants and one newcomer make up the field for Saturday's event as part of NBA All-Star weekend.

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard, who won the event in 2008, is competing in his first Slam Dunk Contest in over a decade.

Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic is returning for his third appearance in the event in which he has not participated in since 2017.

Derrick Jones Jr. of the Miami Heat has a runner-up finish on his resume from 2017, while Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is making his Slam Dunk Contest debut.

Slam Dunk Contest Odds

Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic +115 (bet $100 to win $115)

Derrick Jones Jr., Miami Heat +180

Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee Bucks +375

Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers +475

Odds via Bovada.

Predictions

Aaron Gordon over Derrick Jones Jr.

Unfortunately for Gordon, he will not be able to re-create his 2016 duel with Zach LaVine, who currently plays for the Chicago Bulls, at the United Center.

Going head-to-head with a player inside his home arena would have been a terrific ending to the skills competitions on All-Star Saturday.

Instead, Gordon could go up against Jones, who finished second behind Glenn Robinson III in 2017.

Gordon is projected as the favorite to win the event because of the string of dunks he produced in prior events.

In 2016, the Orlando forward garnered a trio of perfect scores but fell short in one of the best head-to-head matchups in the recent history of the event.

After he was officially announced as a participant, Gordon noted that this will be his final Slam Dunk Contest and that he still remembers what happened in 2016, per John Denton of the team's official website.

"This is my last dunk contest ever," Gordon said. "My heart is totally invested in it because I love the art of the dunk, but this is it. This will be it for me. This will be the last dunk contest I'll ever have."

"Yeah, that happens a lot," Gordon said referring to people talking about the 2016 contest. "So, I'm just going to go and make it right now."

The motivation to win combined with his arsenal of creative slams should be enough to place Gordon in the championship round.

One of his dunks from 2016 featured Gordon grabbing the ball from the hand of Magic mascot Stuff, who was rotating on a hoverboard underneath the free-throw line.

Jones, who hurdled over four people as part of his 2017 dunk showcase, entered the event three years ago while splitting time between the Phoenix Suns and the G League's Northern Arizona Suns.

The 22-year-old is now averaging career highs in points and rebounds per game for Miami and, based on his 2017 slams, could present Gordon with the best competition.

Howard carries the most Slam Dunk Contest experience of the quartet, but he has not participated in the contest in over a decade, and at 34 might carry less spring in his legs than his fellow competitors.

Connaughton is the unknown of the four because this is his first Slam Dunk appearance, but he does boast some impressive stats, including the best vertical leap at the 2015 NBA combine, which was noted in the NBA's official release for the competition.

Given the recent exploits of Gordon and Jones, they appear to be the most likely finalists, and if they improve on their past performances, we could see a duel similar to what Gordon and LaVine produced in 2016.

