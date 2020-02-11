Nelson Semedo Talks Quique Setien's Impact, Barcelona's Title Hopes

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona full-back Nelson Semedo is convinced the Blaugrana can still successfully defend their La Liga title despite recent problems on and off the pitch.

The Catalan giants are only three points behind leaders Real Madrid in the league table:

But recent performances have not been impressive.

Under new manager Quique Setien, who replaced Ernesto Valverde in the Camp Nou dugout last month, Barca have lost 2-0 to Valencia in the league and been knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao.

Even victories against Real Betis, Granada and third-tier club Ibiza have looked unconvincing.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi was recently involved in a public spat with club sporting director Eric Abidal:

Semedo has been a regular starter under Setien, and he said he is focussed on continuing to impress the new boss, per A Bola (h/t Sport, via Football Espana's Colin Millar):

"Things are going well for me, the new coach trusts me a lot and what I do is work as hard as I can to justify that confidence. This may be my best season in Barcelona. I am very happy with what is happening to me, it is a pity that the team is not leading (in La Liga). But there is still a lot of games ahead of us and we can still become champions."

Semedo, 26, joined Barca from Benfica in July 2017.

The Portugal international was in and out of the starting XI under Valverde, who often preferred to use Sergi Roberto at right-back.

Under Setien, though, Semedo has started four games in succession in all competitions up to Sunday's 3-2 win against Betis, when Barca twice had to come from behind:

Despite the doom and gloom surrounding Barca recently, they could still have a successful 2019-20 if Setien can get them playing consistently well in the coming weeks.

They welcome Getafe, who have won their last four matches, to the Camp Nou on Saturday in La Liga, before hosting Eibar a week later.

Then comes a potentially season-defining week when Barca visit Napoli for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie before a trip to the Santiago Bernabeu for El Clasico on March 1.