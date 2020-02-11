Matt Hardy Posts 'Free the Delete' Video Amid Rumors of WWE Contract Expiring

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Matt Hardy hinted at his WWE departure following a segment that saw him get attacked by Randy Orton on Monday's episode of Raw.

Orton hit Hardy with an RKO and then a Con-Chair-To when Matt demanded answers about Orton's attack on Edge a couple of weeks ago, which led to Hardy posting the following on Twitter:

Included in Hardy's goodbye message was the latest episode of his Free The Delete YouTube series, which he has used to keep his "broken" character alive over the past several weeks:

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Hardy's WWE contract expires in March, and the Orton angle was WWE's way of writing him off television.

After several years away, Hardy and his brother, Jeff, returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33 three years ago to what was arguably one of the biggest pops in WWE history. The Hardy Boyz won the Raw Tag Team Championships that night but eventually parted ways and started competing in singles.

It was at that point that WWE allowed Hardy to use the "broken" character that he made popular in Impact Wrestling. That resulted in a feud with Bray Wyatt before they eventually joined forces and became Raw tag team champions.

After the pair lost the titles to The B-Team at Extreme Rules 2018, Hardy took time off and Wyatt was taken off television, which ended the team and Hardy's gimmick.

When Hardy returned to television in February 2019, he was sporting his old-school Hardy Boyz look and once again began teaming with Jeff. Shortly after their reunion, Jeff got injured, so Matt was moved to Raw as a singles competitor with the Hardy Boyz gimmick.

Hardy has mostly been used as a lower-card talent to put over others, and he has been vocal about his desire to be more creatively fulfilled.

While Hardy's WWE departure isn't official, the manner in which he was written off and his subsequent tweet suggest that he is either leaving or perhaps coming back with a new gimmick down the line.

If Hardy does leave WWE, All Elite Wrestling would be a natural fit, and it wouldn't be at all surprising if he was named the leader of Dark Order since AEW has been teasing a big reveal for quite some time.

