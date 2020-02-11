2020 Westminster Dog Show: Top Highlights, Photos and Twitter Reaction

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Which breed of dog will win best in show at this year's Westminster Dog Show? The field was whittled down Monday, and that will continue Tuesday before the event ends with its premiere competition.

Four of the seven group competitions were completed Monday, which sent the first four dogs on to the best in show field. However, the list of participants in that final competition won't be finalized until the other three groups have winners declared Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Here's a look at Tuesday's schedule, followed by a breakdown of the winners from Monday's group competitions.

Tuesday Schedule

Breed judging (sporting, working), junior handler preliminaries, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Go

Breed judging (select coverage), 1-3 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

Pre-show, 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

Group competitions (sporting, working, terrier), Best in Show, 7:30-11 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

Monday Recap, Highlights

While the top four dogs in each group receive prizes, only the winners advance to the best in show event.

Monday's four winners were Bourbon the whippet (hound), Bono the Havanese (toy), Siba the standard poodle (non-sporting) and Conrad the Shetland sheepdog (herding). The three groups that will have winners declared Tuesday are the sporting, working and terrier groups.

Here are pictures of Monday's four group winners, courtesy of the Westminster Dog Show's Twitter account:

While these dogs will compete for the best in show honor, it's possible this year's winner of the award has yet to compete in its group competition. That's especially the case because the terrier group has yet to have a winner determined.

In the Westminster's history, the terrier has been the most dominant group, winning 47 best in show awards. No other group has more than 18 victories.

The 2018 winner was a wire fox terrier, which leads all breeds with 15 victories.

However, there are some other dogs that should contend for this year's title. That includes Bono, the Havanese that finished second overall in last year's competition, according to Paul Myerberg of USA Today. Bono was the No. 1-ranked dog in the country by Dog News Magazine in December (per Myerberg)

There hasn't been a best in show winner from the toy group since 2013, so perhaps Bono can end that drought.