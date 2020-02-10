Westminster Dog Show 2020 Results: Best of Breed Winners and Monday Recap

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

The race for Best in Show heated up Monday at the 2020 Westminster Dog Show as the first four group winners were revealed at Madison Square Garden.

The spotlight was on canines from the hound, toy, non-sporting and herding groups. Here's a look at the top four finishers in each category.

Westminster Dog Show Group Winners

Breed, name

Hound

1. Whippet, GCHG CH Pinnacle Kentucky Bourbon

2. Scottish Deerhound, CH Hollyrood Cosmopollyton

3. Afghan Hound, GCHP CH Agha Djari's Fifth Dimension Of Sura

4. Saluki, GCHG CH Aurora's Rhythm Of My Heart

Toy

1. Havanese, GCHP CH Oeste's In The Name Of Love

2. Pekingese, GCH CH Pequest Wasabi

3. Poodle (Toy), GCHG CH Smash Jp Copenhagen

4. Affenpinscher, CH My Mila V. Tani Kazari

Non-Sporting

1. Poodle (Standard), GCHP CH Stone Run Afternoon Tea

2. Lhasa Apso, GCHB CH Shut Up And Kiss Me Dell'Alberico At Xeralane

3. Bulldog, GCHG CH Diamond Gold Majesu Pisko Bulls

4. Chow Chow, GCHS CH Dreamland's Game Changer

Herding

1. Shetland Sheepdog, GCHP CH Syringa - Akadia The Corsair

2. Old English Sheepdog, GCHG CH Bagatelle Moonlight Drive

3. Beauceron, GCHB CH Jaguar Noir Des Monts Du Lac

4. German Shepherd, GCHP CH Marquis' Hermes V Kenlyn

*Results via WestminsterKennelClub.org

Of course, you're not just here to read a recap. You want to see some very good dogs too.

Not for the first time, Bono took center stage at Madison Square Garden. In this case, it wasn't the lead singer of U2 but a three-year-old Havanese.

The dog is no stranger to the event. Bono was named the Reserve Best in Show last year, and that experience undoubtedly gives him a leg up on the competition.

Bourbon the whippet is familiar with the Westminster Dog Show as well. She represented the breed in the hound group last year, upsetting her brother Whiskey in the process.

Whiskey was the 2018 AKC national champion, and now Bourbon will have her chance at glory. She was the winner in the hounds, gaining a measure of revenge.

History isn't on Bourbon's side as she seeks the Best in Show title. The only time a whippet was the last dog standing was in 1964.

Based on how she looked Monday, Siba the standard poodle might have inched ahead of the field for the time being. The three-year-old not only had an eye-catching look but showed an almost innate ability to play to the crowd.

Siba was already one of the top favorites after earning Reserve Best in Show honors at the AKC National Championship earlier this winter. The standard poodle is a four-time champion in the Westminster Dog Show, and the breed might add another victory Tuesday.

Conrad the Shetland sheepdog brought the night to a close with a first-place finish in the herding group. He could hardly contain his excitement upon getting the nod from the judge.

Three groups are still to be decided.

Looking ahead, many eyes will be on the terrier group. King the wire fox terrier was named Best in Show a year ago, and the 47 wins for terriers are far and away the most for any group.