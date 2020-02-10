Trae Young 'Hurt' Not Being Named to Preliminary Team USA Olympic Roster

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

USA Basketball announced 44 finalists in the running to make the 2020 Tokyo Olympics roster, and Atlanta Hawks second-year point guard Trae Young was not on the list.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't hurt by seeing it," Young said Monday, per Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal Constitution. "Obviously I would have wanted to play on the team."

The 2018 fifth overall pick was not a poor sport about it, however, as he posted a congratulatory tweet to his peers who were named finalists:

