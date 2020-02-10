Trae Young 'Hurt' Not Being Named to Preliminary Team USA Olympic Roster

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IFebruary 11, 2020

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 09: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after drawing a foul on a basket in the second half against the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena on February 09, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

USA Basketball announced 44 finalists in the running to make the 2020 Tokyo Olympics roster, and Atlanta Hawks second-year point guard Trae Young was not on the list.  

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't hurt by seeing it," Young said Monday, per Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal Constitution. "Obviously I would have wanted to play on the team."

The 2018 fifth overall pick was not a poor sport about it, however, as he posted a congratulatory tweet to his peers who were named finalists:

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Trae 'Hurt' He Didn't Make Team USA Preliminary Roster

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trae 'Hurt' He Didn't Make Team USA Preliminary Roster

    ajc
    via ajc

    B/R Live: Watch Hawks vs. Magic

    Atlanta Hawks logo
    Atlanta Hawks

    B/R Live: Watch Hawks vs. Magic

    via B/R Live

    Baby Giannis Is Here

    Greek Freak won't play tonight after the birth of his son, Liam

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Baby Giannis Is Here

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Game 55: Hawks at Magic

    Atlanta Hawks logo
    Atlanta Hawks

    Game 55: Hawks at Magic

    Peachtree Hoops
    via Peachtree Hoops