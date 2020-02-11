Athletic Bilbao vs. Granada: 2020 Copa del Rey Leg 1 Live Stream, Odds, More

Alvaro Barrientos/Associated Press

Athletic Bilbao welcome Granada in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals on Wednesday in the Basque Country.

The Lions caused one of the shocks of the competition when they eliminated Barcelona with a 1-0 win at San Mames.

Nazaries booked their place in the last four after a 2-1 victory over Valencia, with the semi-final second leg to be held in Andalusia on March 5.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12

Time: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+



Odds: Bilbao 83-100, Granada 15-4, draw 12-5 (per Caesars)

Preview

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Athletic Club are 23-time winners of the Copa del Rey, and their pedigree in the competition has seen them claim the trophy on more occasions than Real Madrid.

Barca are the only club with more cup success than Bilbao. The Spanish champions couldn't deny the Lions' progression in the previous round.

Despite being one of Spain's historical giants, Bilbao have struggled in the top flight since their last La Liga title success in 1983-84, which also saw them win the double.

Since then, the club have used the cup as a route to prolong their campaigns, and they have ended the season as finalists four times.

Bilbao are currently 10th in La Liga, and the Copa is now their best chance of success. Granada began the campaign playing exceptional football, briefly topping the table. However, their form has slid since October.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The Andalusian team won six of their opening 10 La Liga fixtures, but multiple defeats have crushed what could have been a historic league campaign. They will now search for solace in the cup.

Granada's 2-1 win in the last eight over a strong Valencia team proved they can beat tough opposition, but the elongated two-leg format of the semi-finals might count against them.

Bilbao will be keen to earn a telling first-leg advantage against a club which has spent most of its existence in the Segunda Division.

Granada have reached the Copa final just once, when they lost 4-1 to Barca in 1958-59. A spot in this year's final would be a huge achievement for the minnows after years of fighting relegation battles at the end of each season.

Prediction: Bilbao 2-1 win in first leg.