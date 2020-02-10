Masai Ujiri Sued by Sheriff's Deputy Alan Strickland over 2019 Finals Incident

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2020

FILE - In this June 13, 2019, file photo, Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri, center left, walks with his arm around guard Kyle Lowry after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. On Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office announced no criminal charges will be filed against Ujiri for an incident involving Ujiri and an Alameda County sheriff's deputy after Game 6 of the finals. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

California sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland is suing Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri, claiming in the lawsuit that Ujiri "hit him in the face and chest with both fists" while Strickland attempted to check his security credentials after the Raptors won Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena, according to Dave Feshuk of the Toronto Star

The Alameda Police Department recommended battery charges against Ujiri after the alleged altercation, though the Alameda County District Attorney's Office decided against charging him. 

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Nobody Knows Knicks' New Boss Like Melo

    Why Carmelo has high hopes for the Knicks future under Leon Rose ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Nobody Knows Knicks' New Boss Like Melo

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron, Steph, AD Headline Preliminary Team USA Olympic Roster

    ✂️ Only 12 players from list of 44 will make final roster 🔮 Drop your final roster predictions 🧐 Who was left out?

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    LeBron, Steph, AD Headline Preliminary Team USA Olympic Roster

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    How Donovan Mitchell and Pascal Siakam Went from Late Bloomers to All-Stars

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    How Donovan Mitchell and Pascal Siakam Went from Late Bloomers to All-Stars

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Trades That Didn't Happen Set Stage for 2020 Offseason

    👀 Indy's Turner most likely to be traded? 😮 Wolves, Knicks eyeing Aaron Holiday? ➡️ Tap for all the trade-deadline fallout

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trades That Didn't Happen Set Stage for 2020 Offseason

    Michael Scotto
    via Bleacher Report