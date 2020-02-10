Masai Ujiri Sued by Sheriff's Deputy Alan Strickland over 2019 Finals Incident

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

California sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland is suing Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri, claiming in the lawsuit that Ujiri "hit him in the face and chest with both fists" while Strickland attempted to check his security credentials after the Raptors won Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena, according to Dave Feshuk of the Toronto Star.

The Alameda Police Department recommended battery charges against Ujiri after the alleged altercation, though the Alameda County District Attorney's Office decided against charging him.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

