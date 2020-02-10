Ravens, Chuck Clark Agree to New 3-Year Contract Reportedly Worth $19M

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday they have agreed to a three-year extension with safety Chuck Clark.

The new deal will provide Clark with $19 million over the three years with $10 million in guarantees, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

After playing sparingly in his first two seasons, the 2017 sixth-round pick featured prominently in 2019 while starting every game after Week 6. He finished the regular season with 68 tackles, one sack, one interception and two forced fumbles.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.