AP College Basketball Poll 2020: Complete Week 15 Rankings Released

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The top teams in college basketball continued to separate themselves from the pack in the latest Associated Press poll.

Each of the top nine teams went through the week unscathed, while 10 other ranked squads from last week suffered losses. Three programs from the previous Top 25 suffered two losses in a brutal week.

It's led to a lot of movement throughout the Week 15 rankings, but the top nine teams remained steady, with Baylor staying on top.

AP Top 25

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Kansas

4. San Diego State

5. Louisville

6. Dayton

7. Duke

8. Florida State

9. Maryland

10. Seton Hall

11. Auburn

12. Kentucky

13. Penn State

14. West Virginia

15. Villanova

16. Colorado

17. Oregon

18. Marquette

19. Butler

20. Houston

21. Iowa

22. Illinois

23. Creighton

24. Texas Tech

25. LSU

With five weeks until Selection Sunday, the committee released a preview of the brackets, which featured Baylor as the No. 1 overall team and Kansas, Gonzaga and San Diego State also earning No. 1 seeds.

This is right in line with what we've seen from the polls and on the court with these squads cruising through the regular season.

Baylor had some close calls with both Kansas State and Oklahoma State this week, but the Bears have a 20-game win streak dating back to November. Gonzaga has been just as consistent while San Diego State still hasn't lost this year after adding a road win against Air Force to the 24-0 start.

Until someone finds a way to beat one of these top teams, there likely won't be much movement either in the rankings or the brackets.

Duke almost suffered the biggest upset of the week in a road game against rival North Carolina, but a pair of miracle comebacks helped the Blue Devils escape with a win:

Per ESPN, UNC had a win probability of 98.2 percent with about four minutes left in regulation and over 90 percent with just eight seconds left. The win probability in overtime was also over 80 percent for the home team, but Duke somehow found a way to win and remain at No. 7 in the rankings.

Other top teams weren't quite as fortunate, including a Michigan State squad that has lost three straight. Head coach Tom Izzo called out his team and preseason All-American Cassius Winston after Saturday's loss to Michigan.

"Usually, my leader last year was making great decisions, and we're just not making as good of decisions," Izzo said, per Clayton Safie of Rivals.com. "We're trying to understand some of the decision-making and help him through it. Fatigue then becomes a factor, and fatigue is sleeping and resting and doing the things that have been more difficult for him to do."

The Spartans fell from No. 16 to completely out of the latest poll.

Villanova also had a tough week with two games against fellow ranked opponents, losing both by a combined nine points to Butler and Seton Hall. The week showcased the depth of the Big East, with Marquette also beating Butler, but Villanova was the loser while falling from No. 10 to No. 15.

Marquette moved into the Top 25 for the first time this year at No. 18 while Texas Tech is No. 24 after being unranked a week ago.

A top-10 battle between Florida State and Duke headlines the upcoming week of basketball as teams continue to jockey for position in the rankings.