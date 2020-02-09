Video: Ja Morant Records 1st Career Triple-Double as Grizzlies Defeat Wizards

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2020

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Ja Morant is special. 

The Memphis Grizzlies rookie recorded his first triple-double of his young career Sunday, posting 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 106-99 win over the Washington Wizards. It was a historical night for Morant, who keeps making an incredibly strong case that he's the best rookie in basketball this season.

Some of the plays he made en route to his triple-double were on another level.

In the process, Morant has the Grizzlies at 27-26 and three games ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers for the final seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Nobody saw that coming, but Morant continues to prove he's full of surprises. 

