NBA Rumors: Analyzing Buzz Surrounding Darren Collison, J.R. Smith and More

The 2020 NBA trade deadline has come and gone, but that doesn't mean teams are not still trying to acquire players.

The Los Angeles Lakers, for example, were hoping to land free-agent guard Darren Collison after the deadline. They missed out on acquiring New York Knicks guard Marcus Morris—who went to the crosstown-rival Los Angeles Clippers—and could have used the help in the proverbial Los Angeles arms race.

Collison last played for the Indiana Pacers during the 2018-19 season, averaging 11.2 points per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, the 32-year-old decided to stay retired, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

With Collison no longer an option, the Lakers will have to explore other avenues of roster help, including one with whom LeBron James has some experience.

J.R. Smith

Along with Collison, free-agent guard J.R. Smith has sparked the interest of Los Angeles. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Lakers are expected to give him an audition:

Smith, who spent three years with the Cleveland Cavaliers playing alongside James, would theoretically give the Lakers another shooter on the perimeter. It's worth noting, however, that he only played in 11 games last season and hasn't averaged double-digit points since the 2015-16 season.

Brandon Robinson of Heavy.com reported in January that Los Angeles would work out the 34-year-old.



"There are no guarantees," a source told Robinson. "They want to see what he can do and if it is a fit, we'll take it from there."

Smith's chances of getting signed may have gone up with Collison's decision.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

While the Lakers don't necessarily have a need for him, Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is another player contenders could pursue post-deadline.

According to Wojnarowski, the 26-year-old is expected to be bought out by Charlotte:

Wojnarowski mentioned the Dallas Mavericks as a potential landing spot for Kidd-Gilchrist, and it makes sense.

Sitting at 32-21, the Mavericks have a realistic shot at returning to the postseason this year. However, Dallas isn't looking to sell out for a high-profile move to get them there.

"We like this team," owner Mark Cuban told DallasBasketball.com. "We will always look to improve, but we have a great core and want to see it grow together."

Kidd-Gilchrist has only appeared in 12 games this season, but he averaged 6.7 points while shooting 47.6 percent from the floor last year. More importantly, he has flashed the sort of defensive prowess that could help the Mavericks make a run.