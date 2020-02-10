NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Surrounding Marcus Morris, D'Angelo Russell & More

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The NBA trade deadline was last week, and while some notable moves did occur—the Miami Heat, for example, landed Andre Iguodala—several other potentially big moves did not.

The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the contenders who didn't land another premier player before the deadline. They were interested in acquiring forward Marcus Morris from the New York Knicks, but he ultimately went to the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers were willing to deal both Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green to acquire Morris. The Knicks countered with a proposal that involved Avery Bradley, DeMarcus Cousins, a second-round pick and Kuzma.

Los Angeles nixed that deal, and Morris eventually became a Clipper.

The Lakers were also hoping to land retired Darren Collison after the deadline, but he decided to stay retired.

The Knicks, meanwhile, were close to acquiring guard D'Angelo Russell from the Golden State Warriors, according to SNY's Ian Begley:

"Earlier in the week, before [former team president Steve] Mills was reassigned to another role at Madison Square Garden, members of the Knicks organization felt that they had made significant progress toward a trade for D'Angelo Russell. It's unclear what package was on the table, but one offer included Bobby Portis, Allonzo Trier and Frank Ntilikina, per sources."

According to Begley, New York was also willing to part with a first-round pick before Mills was fired. Afterward, it was more interested in keeping assets for the upcoming offseason. Russell was ultimately dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Begley also reported that the Knicks explored deals involving Indiana Pacers point guard Aaron Holiday and Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk, though, obviously, those deals didn't go through.

The Heat explored a deal that would have landed them Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Danilo Gallinari. According to The Athletic's John Hollinger, that deal fell through because Miami and Gallinari could not agree on a long-term deal.

"It appears Miami's trade negotiations with Oklahoma City to get Gallinari collapsed over the Heat's ability to sign Gallinari to a contract extension," Hollinger wrote. "Miami wanted a similar deal to the one that Andre Iguodala signed, with a guarantee in 2020-21 and then a team option in 2021-22."

Iguodala's deal also includes a trade kicker, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe:

Gallinari remained with Oklahoma City through the deadline. His contract runs through this season, so Miami can try again to acquire him in free agency.