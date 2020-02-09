Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 2020: Nick Taylor Tops Streelman, Mickelson for Win

Harry How/Getty Images

Nobody could touch Nick Taylor at Pebble Beach.

The Canadien led wire-to-wire at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing 19 under for the tournament after shooting a two-under 70 on Sunday. It was his worst round at the tournament, though it didn't matter—he still finished four strokes ahead of Kevin Streelman, five strokes ahead of Phil Mickelson and eight strokes ahead of Jason Day atop the leaderboard.

According to Justin Ray of the 15th Club, that made him the first Canadian in the modern era to win a PGA Tour event after leading wire-to-wire. It wasn't the only bit of history he achieved:

It also earned him $1.4 million, while Streelman took home $850,200 and Mickelson claimed $538,200.

"That was amazing," Taylor said after the round, per Nick Menta of the Golf Channel. "Up-and-down day. You know, I believed I could do it, because I've done it before, but to do it in that fashion, playing with Phil [Mickelson], obviously gives me a lot of confidence going forward."



His win didn't come without some struggle. He finished the day with three bogeys and a double bogey, though he made up for that with five birdies and an eagle. It was an all-or-nothing sort of day for Taylor.

And he truly hit some beautiful shots, all while being partnered with a legend in Mickelson.

Other notable finishers included Jordan Spieth (-8), who shot a 67 on Sunday to climb back up the leaderboard after a mediocre opening three rounds.

As for the amateur competition, Streelman and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (-33) ran away with first place, finishing five strokes ahead of Mickelson and NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young.

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander also posted a respectable finish, combining with playing partner Viktor Hovland to tie for fifth at 26 under.