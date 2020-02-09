Thiago Says Bayern Munich 'Didn't Control the Game' in RB Leipzig Stalemate

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has criticised the team's performance in their 0-0 draw with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Bayern had the chance to pull four points clear at the summit of the table, although they were below their best at the Allianz Arena, with Leipzig digging in to earn a creditable point.

After the game, Thiago commented on a difficult night for the defending champions, noting that they struggled to express themselves at times in the contest, per Patric Ridge of Goal:

"We didn't play the game that we had to play. We were playing at home and we have to win all of the games which we play here.

"We played very well in the first half but then we let it go and didn't control the game. It's not about attack or defence, it's about the team and it's a team game. The energy was not enough to be dominant in the game, we were not in our best mood in the game, that's why we didn't enjoy it.

"The good thing is each game depends on us. That's a good thing. We work a lot to be in the place where we are right now but we have to improve a lot."

Per DW Sports, the draw means the title race is wide-open in the German top flight:

While there were no goals in the game, the match was full of positive attacking moments from both sides. However, none of the stars on show were able to convert their opportunities.

Bayern thought they had been awarded a penalty in the second half, although the decision was rescinded after an offside was picked up by VAR in the buildup.

Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated commented on what was a positive night for Leipzig and a difficult one for the Munich giants:

While Bayern were below their best, Thiago continued his impressive recent form, as he bossed the match for long spells in midfield.

The former Barcelona man's touch, dribbling skill and passing ability made him the standout performer on the pitch. Football writer Michael Caley doesn't think there is a better midfielder in the world at the moment:

Statman Dave provided the numbers behind the Spaniard's midfield masterclass:

Although they were unable to put distance between themselves and the chasing pack on Sunday, Bayern are still the big favourites for Bundesliga glory because of their experience and quality. Leipzig, who have struggled for some form as of late, at least showed they have the stomach for the fight with this diligent draw.

Thiago has been part of a number of successful title pushes, with six Bundesliga prizes to his name as a Bayern player. He'll have a big role to play if the Munich club are to add to their haul.