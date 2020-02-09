2020 Daytona 500 Qualifying Results: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Wins Pole

John Raoux/Associated Press

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start in front at the Daytona 500 after winning the pole in Sunday's qualifier.

Per NASCAR.com, the No. 47 car reached 194.582 miles per hour while finishing the lap in 46.253 seconds. Alex Bowman finished second in qualifying with a time of 46.305 seconds, putting him on the front line for the season-opening race on Feb. 16.

Unlike most other events during the year, only the first two spots were decided by qualifying. The rest of the order will be determined in the Bluegreen Vacations Duels on Thursday.

It's a big moment for Stenhouse, who was making his debut with JTG-Daugherty Racing after being fired by Roush Fenway Racing.

He didn't earn any wins in either 2018 or 2019, finishing just 23rd in the Cup series last year.

However, he's already found success in his Chevrolet Camaro with the top time of the day:

Stenhouse last won a pole in 2017 at Talladega, eventually winning the Geico 500 that weekend. He also won the Coke Zero 400 that season at Daytona International Speedway, showing he can have success on this track even if he hasn't won the Dayton 500.

The former Rookie of the Year has only one top-10 in his career in this event, but he's put himself in good position to succeed this time around.

Denny Hamlin won the 2019 Daytona 500 but only finished fifth in qualifying.