XFL 2020 Results: Matt McGloin Leads Guardians to Win over Vipers in Week 1

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 09: Matt McGloin #14 of the NY Guardians celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Vipers during the first half of their XFL game at MetLife Stadium on February 09, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Michael Owens/Getty Images

The XFL concluded its opening weekend Sunday following an encouraging return with Saturday's two games.

The New York Guardians hosted the Tampa Bay Vipers in the first of two matchups, and the Dallas Renegades brought the day to a close against the St. Louis BattleHawks.

Here are some of the highlights from the action.

           

New York Guardians def. Tampa Bay Vipers 23-3

The Guardians coasted to a 23-3 win over the Vipers thanks in large part to their defense, which forced three turnovers.

Jamar Summers dealt the final blow to Tampa Bay in the fourth quarter. He recovered a fumble and returned for a touchdown, effectively sealing the victory.

Matt McGloin only threw for 182 yards but had one touchdown pass and avoided making any big mistakes. He also scored on a one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

The Guardians gave up 394 yards yet held the Vipers scoreless on four trips inside the red zone, which largely told the story. Tampa Bay's offense was out of sorts for most of the afternoon.

The Vipers opened the second half with Quinton Flowers at quarterback following a shaky first half from Aaron Murray. The former Georgia star went 11-of-25 for 156 yards and two interceptions.

The second interception was particularly costly as Tampa Bay was poised to get on the board to end the second quarter.

Although Murray re-entered the game, Flowers made a positive impact by bringing a different dimension to the Vipers offense with his mobility. He ran for 34 yards on five carries.

Drawing any firm conclusions after only one game is rarely a good idea, but the Vipers might be better off by leaning on Flowers more when they face off with the BattleHawks in Week 2. Marc Trestman and his staff have some things to iron out in the coming days.

