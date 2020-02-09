Emerson Says He Won't Be Disappointed If Barcelona Decide Against Signing Him

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Betis right-back Emerson has said he will not be disappointed if Barcelona decide not to take up their option to buy him in 2021.

The 21-year-old moved to Betis from Atletico Mineiro in 2019. The deal involved both Betis and Barcelona paying half his transfer fee and the Blaugrana retaining an option to buy him for €6 million (£5 million) in 2021.

Speaking ahead of the visit of Barca to the Benito Villamariin Stadium on Sunday, Emerson said he does not think about playing for the Catalan giants in the future and added it will not be a blow if the champions decide against signing him, per Marca:

"It would not be a disappointment, of course not. I just have the aim of doing a good job. If I do a good job here and I get there, fine, but if I don't get there, life doesn't end. I am at a spectacular club and, for the time that I am here, I will continue with that mentality."

Emerson has been impressive in 2019-20. He has played in 18 of Betis' 22 La Liga games, netting three goals and providing five assists:

By comparison, Barcelona's rotating right-backs, Sergi Roberto and Nelson Semedo, have four assists between them this season in the Spanish top flight and no goals.

Given his youth, Emerson also has huge potential for improvement before Barca have the option to sign him.

He has already made his senior debut for Brazil after representing his country at various youth levels. He made his first, and so far only, appearance for the senior side back in November when he had a short cameo off the bench in a 3-0 win against South Korea.

If Emerson continues to play as well as he has done recently, there are likely to be plenty more caps coming his way in the future.

As well as facing potentially his future side on Sunday, Emerson will also be coming up against his former boss in the shape of Barca manager Quique Setien, who was in charge of Betis until May last year.

Setien has had a difficult start to life at the Camp Nou since being appointed Ernesto Valverde's successor last month.

There have been issues on and off the pitch, and Barca must beat Betis on Sunday to keep in touch with Real Madrid at the top of the table after Los Blancos beat Osasuna 4-1 to move six points clear.