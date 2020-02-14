Sami Zayn and 6 Stars Criminally Underused by WWE and AEW in 2020

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The joy of wrestling is watching talent rise up the ranks. When you see someone who has truly earned an opportunity take it and run, it is a special moment.

However, for every talented star that gets an opportunity, many are left with so little. Wrestling roster are packed with talent, which means not everyone can rise up the ranks as quickly as they should. Some never do.

WWE is especially bad about this. The roster is overflowing with talent. It is the most talent WWE has ever had under contract, but many are left in the dust because of that.

While Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston got their time to shine recently, a star like Sami Zayn has never won a WWE championship, and The Revival often feel like a joke more than the best tag team in wrestling.

All Elite Wrestling has only begun to grow, so there will always be mistakes along the way, missing the key stars. Darby Allin and MJF may be on the rise, but established names like The Lucha Brothers feel forgotten.

It is tough to get everyone to the level they deserve, but a few obvious names stick out as desperately in need of a fresh start in 2020 before they leave for another company.