Tyson Fury Says 'Every Sunday, I'm Absolutely Suicidal' in Candid Interview

RINGO CHIU/Getty Images

Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury has said he's dealing with suicidal thoughts on a weekly basis.

Fury is rated as one of the best fighters on the planet, although he has suffered from problems away from the ring throughout his career. After upsetting Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015, he was out of action for almost three years, with his next fight coming against Sefer Seferi in June 2018.

Speaking to Behind The Gloves (h/t Chisanga Malata of the Daily Express) about his mental health, Fury said he still has to stave off suicidal urges at the end of each week.

"Every Sunday, I’m absolutely suicidal," said the 31-year-old. "Every single Sunday. Whether I’m in camp or I’m at home. It’s like the world’s ended and I don’t want to live any more."

Michelle Joy Phelps, who conducted the interview, posted the following segment of the conversation on Twitter:

Here is the interview with Fury in full (warning: contains language NSFW):



It's not the first time Fury has spoken about the topic of suicide. In 2018, he told the Joe Rogan Podcast that after struggling with drugs and alcohol following the fight with Klitschko, he drove his Ferrari at 190 mph towards a bridge before eventually pulling over the vehicle.

Fury has worked his way back to the pinnacle of the sport, and he is now preparing for a much-anticipated rematch with the heavy-handed Deontay Wilder.

The pair are poised to go head-to-head for a second time February 22, with their first fight ending in a draw.

Fury controlled long spells of the first fight in December 2018, but the contest's most memorable moment came in the final round when Fury somehow lifted himself off the canvas following a blistering combination from his opponent.

The second fight will be at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the WBC, The Ring and lineal heavyweight titles on the line.