Mason Greenwood on Marcus Rashford: 'I'm Following in His Footsteps'

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2020

Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (R) celebrates with Manchester United's English striker Mason Greenwood (L) after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 26, 2019. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Mason Greenwood has said he feels he is following in the footsteps of Marcus Rashford at Manchester United.

Greenwood is enjoying a breakout season in the Red Devils' senior side.

He has scored four times in 20 Premier League appearances—averaging a goal every 124 minutes—and  also has four goals in five outings in the UEFA Europa League.

Still only 18, Greenwood is treading a remarkably similar path to Rashford, who broke into the first team from the youth ranks as a teenager under Louis van Gaal in 2015-16.

Greenwood said he can take inspiration from how his team-mate has progressed in the last five seasons, per SoccerBible.com:

"He's been in the academy and come through the ranks and I feel like I’m following in his footsteps. He's a few years older than me but I can definitely take a lot of inspiration from what he has achieved so far. I've known him for a long time so I've seen how well he has done and how he has progressed as a player, so there's lots to learn from being around him."

Rashford, 22, has stepped up impressively in 2019-20 to become United's biggest goal threat after the summer departure of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan.

Having previously never scored more than 10 goals in a Premier League campaign, the England international reached 14 in 22 appearances in the English top flight this term before being sidelined with a back injury:

In his absence, United have failed to score in three consecutive Premier League games.

They did, though, thrash Tranmere Rovers 6-0 in the FA Cup late last month, when Greenwood scored from the penalty spot.

United are currently on a two-week winter break, which comes to an end on February 17 when United visit Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.

It is arguably a must-win game for the Red Devils if they are to remain in the race for the top four.

A loss would see United drop nine points back from the UEFA Champions League spots with 12 games remaining in the campaign.

